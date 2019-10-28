Why States May Kick against Bid to Amend Land Use Act

Our Correspondents

Indications emerged at the weekend that state governors are determined to frustrate planned efforts by the Senate to amend the Land Use Act, contending the proposal aims at removing the most potent power the states’ chief executives have, particularly over land.

Checks by THISDAY in 18 states showed that the helmsmen of the second tier of government are baying for blood, arguing that not only would the proposed amendment undermine their power but would also undercut the huge financial resources many of them are making from land administration, including land charges.

A few respondents feared that the proposal was a veiled move to surreptitiously implement the suspended Rural Grassing Area (RUGA) policy of the federal government.

In an apparent bid to cede more powers to the federal government, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had at the 13th Abuja International Housing Show in Abuja, hinted that the Senate would pursue the amendment of the Land Use Act of 1978 to address problems of housing deficit in the country.

He reinforced this at the opening of a two-day public hearing on the 2020 Appropriation Bill last week.

But several states’ officials told THISDAY last weekend that the proposal was dead on arrival as they would block move at their various Houses of Assembly.

The amendment requires majority votes in two-thirds of the 36 states of Houses of Assembly to sail through. This, said political analysts at the weekend would be an uphill task given the adversarial position of the governors.

The Land Use Act, which came into effect on March 27, 1978, vests all land, comprised in the territory of each state (except land vested in the federal government or its agencies), solely in the governor of the state, who would hold such land in trust for the people and would henceforth be responsible for allocation of land in all urban areas to individuals resident in the state and to organisations for residential, agriculture, commercial and other purposes while similar powers will with respect to non-urban areas are conferred on local governments.”

Section 1 of the Land Use Act of Laws of Federation of 1990, states that “subject to the provisions of this Act, all land comprised in the territory of each State in the Federation are hereby vested in the Governor of that State and such land shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

Pressing for the proposal, Lawan said the attempt was not new, explaining that there was an effort made in 2007 to 2008 that fizzled out.

“I think there is a lot that needs to be done for consultation with state and local governments because land belongs to them at that level,” adding: “Until there is a buy-in from states, the land reform will be a difficult thing to do.”

Recognising the herculean task, he stated: “The Land Use Act is in the Constitution and if you have to reform the land use in Nigeria, you have to carry out a constitutional amendment to that effect. Even if you pass it here in the National Assembly, the state assemblies have to concur with 24 out of 36.”

However, reacting to the proposal by the Senate president, many states across the six zones have objected to the idea of amending the Act.

Adamawa State Governor, Mr. Ahmadu Fintiri, said he preferred the status quo to remain.

Speaking through his Director-General on Media and Communications, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, he said any amendment would amount to accruing more powers to the federal government, which he described as needless.

“We prefer to leave the arrangement as it is not minding that under the Land Use act, the federal government has a commanding role over land matters. The current move will amount to adding more powers to the federal government, which is needless,” he said.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ahaji Iya Abbas, could not be reached but his close associate who spoke off the record told THISDAY: “I don’t think the speaker and members of the state assembly will support the move by the Senate.”

In Sokoto, the state government also rejected any amendment of the Act.

It said on law that would empower the federal government to own all the land in the country.

The Special Adviser to the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Media, Mr. Muhammad Bello told, THISDAY that the state government would reject the bill because of its consequences for the people.

In Zamfara State, the spokesperson of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Mustapha Kaula, said such an amendment bill would not see the light of the day if brought before the state House of Assembly

“I am telling you; we are the representatives of people. We will not pass any bill that will affect our people,” he said.

Though the Niger State Government said it was not aware of the plan by the federal government to review the Land Use Act, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, queried why the federal government should seek for more powers over the control of land.

“Does the federal government own any land? So why more powers for the FG?” he queried.

The Taraba State Government also kicked against the proposed review.

Condemning it, Governor Darius Ishaku stated that no reasonable man would support any attempt to take away his property.

Ishaku, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Dan Abu, stated that the state would not support an amendment that would transfer the control of the state’s land to the federal government or any other government for that matter.

“Taraba State is opposed to any amendment to the Land Use Act that aims at transferring the control of state land from the state government to the federal government. No sane man would support the take-away of his property. We are against it and that is our position,” he explained.

In the same vein, members of the State House of Assembly have equally vowed not to support the planned amendment.

Speaking in separate telephone interviews, some members, who craved anonymity, stated that they would not only vote against the amendment, but would mobilise their colleagues in other states to ensure that the proposal is dead on arrival.

The Benue State Government said it would not support any attempt that will change the status of the law in favour of the federal government.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Information and Orientation, Mr. James Uloko, said the agitation to re-write the Act to empower the federal government to take charge of land allocation is unnecessary.

He said the state governor has sounded it clearly that it stood by its decision banning open grazing, adding that the fresh attempt was aimed at bringing about the RUGA plans by the federal government.

“The state government will not support such plan as it is detrimental to the current Land Act that gives power to the state government,” he added.

In Osun State, the Deputy Majority Leader of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Kunle Akande, argued that the current system where the land belongs to the state government should remain.

He contended that the federal government had been having monopoly of everything, stressing that right now the federal government controls most of the mineral resources that belong to the states where the land and resources are found.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly described any amendment as wrong, and a usurpation of the people’s rights.

The assembly said such amendment if effected would negate the spirit of federalism, which gives states the power to have absolute control over its territory as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

The Assembly’s Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, said the present arrangement where states cede part of the lands to federal government should remain operational, to prevent people’s rights to own personal property from being brazenly eroded.

In Oyo State, the state House of Assembly said it would not under any condition support any change to the Land Use Act.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, who is representing Ogbomoso South State Constituency, told THISDAY that there was nothing wrong with the current Act, stating that any attempt to tamper with it would not get the support of the lawmakers in the state and the state government.

While noting that the intention of those championing the amendment to the act is known, he said the state House of Assembly would not be part of any change to the Land Use Act that would alter the present situation where all lands in the state would be under the state governor.

The Abia State government has also hinted that it would not be in support of any move to amend the Land Use Act.

Commissioner for information, Chief John Kalu, said altering the current law in order to give the federal government more control over land in every part of the country would not be in national interest.

“We are certainly opposed to that,” he said, adding that the state was already working on appropriate response to the issue when the time comes.

In Enugu State, the Chairman of House Committee on Information, at the state House of Assembly, Jeff Mba, said that amending the Act to guarantee the federal government right to ownership of lands would take the country backwards.

Mba told THISDAY that the country should rather be talking about how to ensure the entrenchment of the tenets of true federalism that will give the people a sense of belonging.

In Ebonyi State, the state government may also oppose the proposed amendment.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon. Chinedu Onah, who spoke to THISDAY said that the assembly would only support any amendment that would enhance the growth and fortunes of the state.

Meanwhile, a source at the Government House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the state government would not support the amendment.

He argued that absolute control of land by the state governors was part of the proposed restructuring being canvassed by some Nigerians so that state government will have powers to explore mineral deposits without the interference of the federal government.

In Delta State, a source at the Government House, who spoke off the record told THISDAY that ”Delta cannot support such a move to amend the Land Use Act.”

The leadership of Bayelsa State House of Assembly was not readily available for comments, but a member of the House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Tare Porri, told THISDAY that the move was dead on arrival.

He noted that there was a groundswell of opinion that the federal government already had too much powers, stressing that it would be resisted by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“If governors are not in charge of land in their states, then who should? Even as it is, the land Use Act is already anti-people. It is a decree they are using to rule this country. Now, they are even going further to completely take away our rights,” he said.

In Cross River State, the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Charles Ekpe, said the lawmakers would not shy away from its constitutional role of making laws when the need arises.

Ekpe said whenever they are called upon to vote on the making of any law by the National Assembly they would consider it based on the peculiar experience and the interest of the people.

However, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has said that its decision on the matter would be determined by the collective decision of the 24 members of the state assembly.

Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, made the position of the assembly known to THISDAY in a telephone conversation in Lafia, the state capital.

The speaker, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Gonna, explained that the issue of transferring the powers over lands from the state to federal government or maintaining the status quo would follow due process as was the case with the Local Government autonomy.

In Plateau State, the House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Abok Ayuba, said he was not aware of moves by the Senate to get state Houses of Assembly to amend the Land Use Act.

“I need to be properly informed because I am not aware of such move.”

In Rivers State, the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Zaccheaus Adangor, said it would be wrong to comment on the matter until he reads the draft bill.

“I am not only the state attorney general. I am also a doctor of law. I cannot comment on the amendment of the Land Use Act until I see and read the draft bill,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Lands, Hon Ifeanyi Chiekwu, told THISDAY that the committee had not deliberated the matter.

SECOND LEAD STORY

Supreme Court Hears Atiku’s Appeal against Buhari Wednesday

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the appeal of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that

affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The hearing would be coming nearly 50 days after the tribunal’s verdict which affirmed the return of Buhari for a second term in office and nearly 40 days after Atiku and the PDP filed their appeal seeking to nullify the judgment and be declared lawful winners of the presidential poll.

Though the apex court is yet to make public the exact date hearing will commence and list members of the panel, however, THISDAY learnt that the hearing is billed to commence on Wednesday.

A senior lawyer in the matter in a text message yesterday confirmed to THISDAY that the apex court had constituted the panel that will hear Atiku and PDP’s appeal against Buhari’s election.

“It has been constituted and the case to be heard this week,” he said in response to a question on the position of the appeal.

PDP’s Official Twitter page also confirmed the development yesterday.

The tweet reads, “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”

Although members of the panel are not yet made public, it is believed that the apex court would not deviate from the norms of nominating the most senior justices into the panel.

In the order of seniority, those, who might make the panel are the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Mohammad Tanko, Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Musa Datijo, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola and Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Only last week the National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended four Justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation into the Supreme Court.

However, their elevation subject to the consent of the president and the Senate has to some extent put to rest concerns in some quarters about alleged moves to include in the panel justices that might do the bidding of a party in the suit.

The delay in constituting the panel as well as hearing the appeal proper had raised serious concerns in the camp of Atiku and some political groups in the country.

Only a few days ago, Atiku’s media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, had expressed worries over the delay in constituting the panel that will hear Atiku’s appeal.

“We hope that our interest and the interest of Atiku Abubakar in this matter will not be compromised on account of time. We are concerned. We are worried about it. We do not know why it is taking this long,” Ibe had said

Similarly, a senior lawyer in the legal team of the appellants, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had noted that the worries of the appellants arose from the fact that “Election petitions are time-bound and time lined and the Supreme Court has decided that the constitutional time provided for election petitions is like the Rock of Gibraltar that cannot be moved.

“So, I believe, therefore, that the Supreme Court is much aware of their extant decision and the sensitive nature of this case which has caught the attention of not just Nigerians but the entire world. I believe that the Supreme Court will do the needful. I have no fear of that at all.”

The Atiku and PDP appeal is predicated on 66 grounds in which they urged the apex court to set aside the decision of the tribunal in its entirety on grounds that it erred in reaching the conclusion that the petitioners failed to prove their case against the respondents.

They hinged their case on grounds that Buhari lied on oath in his form CF001 submitted to INEC to aid his clearance for the presidential election.

They also alleged irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and guidelines during the poll.

Respondents in the petition include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the appeal filed against the upholding of Buhari’s election by the tribunal, the appellants while claiming that the panel erred in law by holding that Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the poll, accused the panel of descending into the arena to defend the cause of Buhari in the petition.

They accused the justices of the tribunal of making use of evidence never pleaded/led at the trial by any of the respondents and sometimes credited statements to the respondents’ witnesses, which were never made.

For example, they submitted: “There was no evidence at the trial that schooling at the Military Training School was “higher than Secondary School Certificate education.

“The second respondent or any of the respondents for that matter did not lead evidence on the meaning of “officer cadet.

“The second respondent neither claimed nor led evidence that the second respondent was eminently qualified to contest.

“Contrary to the testimony of RW1 regarding the submission of his certificates to the Army, the lower court inferred that the second respondent “in fact submitted his certificates to the military.”

The appellants further argued that INEC did not lead evidence wherein it informed the court that it was satisfied with the qualification of Buhari.

Also, Buhari according to them throughout the trial did not lead any evidence to show that he successfully went through primary school, secondary school and famous military college(s) in the USA, UK and or India, whereas the lower court assumed he did.

Atiku and PDP also canvassed the argument that the tribunal justices erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that Buhari’s documents were properly admitted in evidence.

According to Atiku and PDP, the said documents, which bordered around his certificates were not pleaded and were not frontloaded.

On the tribunal’s decision that Buhari does not need to attach his certificate to his Form CF 001, the appellants submitted that the tribunal gave restrictive interpretation to Section 76 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in order to exclude Form CF001 from its provisions.

The appellants said: “The conduct of election by the first respondent starts with the screening of candidates, they said “No candidate can be screened unless he completes Form CF001 (Exhibit P1).

“In Form CF001, under the column for “Schools Attended/Educational Qualification with dates”, there is the clear provision: “ATTACH EVIDENCE OF ALL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS.”

“Certificates are evidence of educational qualifications.

“The lower court held that Buhari passed with credits in English Language, Geography, History, Health Science, Hausa and a pass in English Literature in 1961 by inference when there was no evidence throughout the trial and indeed no evidence from the school principal to the effect that the second respondent wrote or actually passed those subjects.”

In further faulting the decision of the tribunal, Atiku and PDP argued that the lower court failed to appreciate that INEC, which is a party to the petition never said that it was satisfied with the educational qualification of Buhari.

“There can be no presumption that the first respondent duly cleared the second respondent to contest the election in the face of the provision of Section 31(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“By the force of the provision in this section, it is no longer within the discretion of the commission (first respondent) to clear or not to clear any candidate presented by a political party.

“Whether or not the second respondent was cleared by the first respondent is a matter of evidence,” they said.

They are, therefore, asking the apex court to allow the appeal because the judgment of the Court of Appeal is against the weight of evidence.

In addition, they prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered on September 11, 2019 in petition NO: CA/PEPC/002/2019.

They also prayed the court to grant all the reliefs sought in the petition and declare them winner of the February 23 presidential poll or in the alternative annul the victory of Buhari and order for a fresh election.

CUPP Vows to Resist Deviation from Order of Seniority

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday threatened to declare a total lack of confidence in any panel constituted in violation of the age-long order of seniority to hear the appeal.

CUPP spokesperson, Mr. Ugochinyere Imo, told reporters in Owerri, Imo State that the delay in constituting the panel was capable of compromising Atiku’s chances in the appeal.

Imo expressed worry that the Supreme Court had yet to constitute the appeal panel over 45 days since the tribunal delivered judgment on the outcome of the presidential election.

CUPP called on Nigerians to prevail on the apex court to constitute the appeal panel without any further delay.

The opposition spokesperson said the apex court had 16 days ago received all the filings on Atiku’s appeal.

He said: “The supreme Court has in the last 16 days ago fully received all the filings on our appeal and by the provisions of the constitution, the Supreme Court has on or before November 11, 2019, which is 15 days from today, to deliver judgment on the appeal of Atiku challenging Buhari’s victory.

“This development is very worrisome to the opposition political parties as critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy.

“We insist that we shall declare a total lack of confidence in any panel constituted in violation of the age-long order of seniority.

“The apex court must be ready to be on the side of the people in saving the nation and its democracy.”