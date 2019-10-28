Police Arrest Girl for Stealing SUV, Cash from Client’s Home

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Deborah Nwachukwu for allegedly stealing a Special Utility Vehicle (SUV), phones worth N1million, cash and others from one Patrick, a client who engaged her services.

The victim had reported to Ikeja Police Station that the 23-year-old made away with his Toyota SUV, two Samsung S10 phones, wrist watch, designer perfume and some cash after cleaning his house while he was sleeping.

According to the complainant, he invited the suspect to help clean the house for him after he met her at Shoprite in Ikeja where she was selling some cleaning products for a company.

The suspect, on the other hand, said they agreed for N20,000 payment for her services, but they also had sexual relationship.

She said she locked him up and made away with the loot after she noticed that the victim was sleeping heavily after they allegedly had sex.

Based on the strength of the complaint, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikeja, CSP Gbenga Ogunsaki, went on her trail, arrested her up and recovered the stolen items.

The state police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect has been charged to court and remanded in correctional custody.

In another development, one Isiaka Ayobami was arrested for killing a one-year-old girl, Nana Isiaka, after he forcefully snatched her from the mother and hit her on the ground.

Confirming the report, the police PRO said: “One Alhaji Garuba Isiaka reported at the police station that he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka, that one Isiaka Ayobami killed Nana.

“He said the baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot after he snatched her from the mother and hit her on the ground.

“The suspect was almost lynched by angry mob in the area if not for the timely intervention of the police. He will be charged to court for murder.”

In another development, Elkana said one Folarin Moses, an ex-convict, has been arrested for armed robbery and cultism at the Bariga area.

According to the police spokesman, “One Olayemi Agbamuche reported at Bariga Police Station that he was robbed of his red Bajaj motorcycle at Abeokuta Street in Bariga by four hoodlums armed with axe and sword.

“Detectives from the Bariga Division swung into action and arrested one of the suspects, Folarin Moses, 23.

“He confessed to the crime, and that he is a member of Aiye Confraternity. He was released from prison recently after serving a jail term for similar offence.

“Effort is being made to arrest his other accomplices and to recover the stolen motorcycle. Investigation is however ongoing.”

Also, the command arrested four suspected cultist and recovered firearms at Money Mack Hotel in Oshogu area, Alapere Ketu.

The suspects were identified as Dare Taiwo, 26; Ayomide Adebanjo, 22; Odunayo Akinsanmi, 28, and Babatunde Akinsomi, 32.

Also arrested were one Binuye Femi, who attempted to steal from students lodge, and another burglar, Adekunle Osinowo, who attempted to break through the ceiling to gain entrance to an Akoka residence to steal electronics and money.