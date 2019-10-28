Ondo State, SMT Volvo, Toyota, others Back Ondo Auto Rally

According to him, “We are very happy for the level of support the state has given us and this is an extension of the believe by the governor that the event has and can raise the tourism awareness in the state, stimulate commercial activities during the period and also hold potentials for encouraging investors to the state”.

The Promoter of Work and Play, Mr. Adeoye Ojuoko says the state Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has reaffirmed his commitment for motorsport in Nigeria and has confirmed that his government would give all the necessary support to run the event successfully.

Other supporters of the 2019 edition of the event includes; Toyota, SMT Volvo, Elizade, JAC, ONDIPA, Meristem, Airtel, Monster Energy, Signatures and other service partners for the event.

Ondo State government is leading other corporate institutions to drive support for the third edition of Ondo Auto Rally, scheduled for November 8th and 9th in Ilara-Mokin near Akure in Ondo State.

“He has demonstrated his believe by partaking in a two-way drag race last year with the Founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo (OON) and that was a major highlight for the event last year”.

He revealed about 200 Motorsports athletes and enthusiasts are expected across Nigeria and from international communities in the state on the weekend of the race.

Adeoye Ojuoko, event promoter of Work and Play also reconfirmed that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) would be present to grace the occasion.

The event is billed to run side-by-side with the 16th Wuraola Memorial Golf Tournament at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, where the off road and the on-road races will be held.

This year’s Auto Rally is the third to be hosted in Ondo state. Meanwhile, Team Work and Play has organized and supported Motorsports activities in Ogun and Kebbi states in the past apart from proposed races for Lagos, Gombe and Enugu states that are in the offing.

Ojuoko also added that the event would align with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 6.3.2 of Clean Water and Sanitation and themed: ‘Race for Freshwater Quality’. The campaign is managed by Water Corridor International and is based on the need and practices that would promote the achievement of the goal in the host community.

There is also a side challenge of Idanre Hill Hiking in conjunction with Nigeria Travel week in the early hours of Friday, before the drifting session sets off which is essential to afford the visitors to the state to have a taste of Pounded Yam and local delicacies

Idanre Hill Hiking is a competition for contestants who clock the fastest time to climb the 660 steps of the Hill.

“In all we keep moving the needle on safety, ambition in achieving no harm to people and cars at our event and ensuring quality sports entertainment and all the signees for this year’s race are in for the best in the series”, Ojuoko Concluded.