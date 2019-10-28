Edo 2020 NSF Committee Releases Sponsorship Proposals

The Marketing Committee for the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival slated to hold in Benin City in March has released its sponsorship proposals which has been broken down into five tiers, according to a document made public in Benin last week Friday.

It itemised others as marketing activation, pouring rights, image rights and branding as some of the benfits.

Besides, no fewer than 8,500 athletes are expected to participate in the 20th edition of the National Sport Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”, an official said on Friday in Benin.

Mrs Uyi Malaka, secretary of the Marketing Sub-Committee of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), disclosed this at a joint meeting of the LOC’s Publicity and Communication and Marketing Sub-Committees.

She said the festival schedule to hold from March 22 to April 1 would see the athletes competing for 3,000 medals from 33 sports.

“Athletes from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to participate in the festival,” Mrs Malaka said.

She then called for a synergy between the Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee and the Marketing Committee.

“The Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee should use various platforms to sell the festival to the world,” Mrs Malaka said, promising that nothing would be left to chance in the bid to ensure the best-organised NSF.