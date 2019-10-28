CJN Deplores Growing Criminality among Students

The Chief Justice of Nigeria at CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has deployed the increasing rate of crimes and various acts of criminalities in higher institutions and among students.

Muhammad urged authorities of the various institutions of learning to take necessary steps to reverse the unsavoury trend.

The CJN assured all that “the Nigerian Judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her status in the society.”

Muhammad spoke in Abuja at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Nile University of Nigeria.

He said: “The various acts of criminalities currently pervading our various universities campuses across the country is a sad commentary, to say the least.

“It is very unfortunate to now see our students engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, ritual killings, trafficking in illicit drugs, and several other vices. It is a trend that must, as a matter of urgency, be nipped in the bud.

“If our most cherished and celebrated future leaders are allowed to wallow in such dangerous and inimical venture, then the future looks very bleak. Our hope rests on you and you must not let us down.”

Turning to the students, the CJN said: “As I look through this beautiful convocation arena, I can see the galaxy of stars that are poised to change the world for the best and make indelible marks in their various professions, even on the global stage.

“My candid advice to you all, this morning, is to shun crime and any act capable of smearing the good reputation and image that the nation has carved for you. As we all know, virtue is its own reward.



Like I always say, the Nigerian Judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her status in the society.

“We will, as usual, be pursuing the total adherence to the tenets of the rule of law by all citizens because it has always been the bastion of genuine democracy.

"Needless to say that disobedience of lawful court orders is antithetical to a nation's growth and progress." "Let me assure you that hard work attracts tremendous reward; and with concerted effort, your success in life will know no bounds. "The sky will ultimately serve as your foot mat. From this moment on, you should begin to walk towards the direction of your dreams. By so doing, you can rest assured that failure will have no affinity with you. "It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian Judiciary in that strategic position where the country can occupy a pride of place among the comity of nations.