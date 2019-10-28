Buhari Proceeds to UK from Saudi Arabia on Nov 2 for 15 Days

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves the country for Saudi Arabia Monday to attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, will proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit after the event on November 2.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari, who would hold bilateral talks with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah ll of Jordan, on the sidelines of the Saudi event, would spend 15 days in the United Kingdom.

Adesina said: “On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.”