Again, Togo Edged Out Nigeria as Rangers Crumbled In to Kegue 

Nigeria’s spate of losses to Togo seems unabated as the country’s representatives in CAF Confederation lost 2-1 in added time to Togo’s ASC Kara last night.

It is the third time in four weeks that Nigerian teams have lost to Togo. The Togolese eliminated Nigeria from both WAFU Cup and African Nations Championships.

In yesterday’s match at the Kégué Stadium, Mani Sapol shot the home side ahead in the 29th minute. But Rangers responded swiftly with an equalizer three minutes later.

Rangers held on gamely till a minute into the added time when Nane Richard got ASC Kara the winning goal. Rangers have the return leg in Enugu to overturn the defeat.

In a related development, former African champion, Enyimba FC secured a 2-0 win over South Africa’s TS Galaxy in the first leg of their CAF Confederation playoff in Aba.