Again, Supreme Court Strikes out HDP’s Suit against Buhari

The Supreme Court for the second time on Monday struck out the appeal of the candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Owuru, and his party, against the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed their petition against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The five-member panel of the apex court in a unanimous decision struck out the appeal shortly after it was withdrawn by the counsel to the plaintiffs, Sunday Ezema.

The Supreme Court had on October 3 struck out the same appeal on the grounds that Owuru and his party engaged in gross abuse of court processes by filing two notices of appeal contrary to the provisions of the law.

Owuru and HDP had approached the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed their petition against Buhari’s election.

The apex court, had in its ruling of October 3, struck out the appeal for being unmeritorious and an abuse of court process.

Another ground on which the appeal was struck out was that the appellants failed to appeal the August 22 ruling of the tribunal which had struck out their petition for being incompetent.

Not satisfied, Owuru and his party in a fresh application, asked the Supreme Court to reverse itself in the judgment delivered on October 3, which dismissed their appeal for being incompetent.