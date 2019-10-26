Socialité, Collins Balogun Celebrates 40

By Tosin Cleggy

Collins Balogun is the Managing Partner, Advanced Concrete Technologies, ACT.

His company is Nigeria’s leading provider of construction chemical solutions. Started since 2012, the company has remained a one stop shop for all construction chemicals, concrete accessories and comprehensive waterproofing systems. At the moment, ACT is the country representatives of some global brands such as Aquafin USA and Schomburg Germany.

Talking about clocking 40, Collins has this to say: “When you get to 40, you look at all your experiences, disappointment, successes which you would forge together to have a better experience of how to take on life. For me, what people count as downfall or failure, I count as experiences learning from it and moving forward.”

Wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi and a host of other dignitaries were present at the luxury private party held at Presken Hotel, Opebi. The live band at the party has life to the event singing melodies to the delight of the listeners. The meals were of different courses and the atmosphere was one of opulence with friends, family, staff and invited guests enjoy the evening.

Talking about moving ahead, he added: “One of my visions for Nigeria is to join other compatriots to have a vision to take Nigeria forward as I so much believe in this country and everything it stands for. For me I would provide my own quota and grow my businesses to enrich the lives of people.’”