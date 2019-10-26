CJN Tanko, Okoya to Receive Honorary Degrees As Nile Varsity Graduates 3,917

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Chief Justce of Nigeria,CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed and the Chairman, Eleganza Group, Chief Rasaq Okoya, are to be conferred with Honorary Degrees at the 7th Convocation of the Nile University of Nigeria, holding Saturday, in Abuja.

The Vice Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Osman Nuri Aras, who disclosed this at the pre-convocation press briefing, Friday, in Abuja, however, did not reveal the area of academic specialization the honorary awards for the two Nigerians fall within.

He also revealed that a total of 3,917 students will graduate at the event, scheduled to hold at its Abuja campus.

Prof. Aras, who said the 7th convocation ceremony of the institution was a special one given that it marked ten years of establishment of the school, disclosed that several remarkable achievements had so far been recorded by the school since inception.

He said: “Nile University of Nigeria will be holding its 7th Convocation on October 26,2019. This year’s convocation ceremony is a particularly special one since 2019 marks the 10th Anniversary of Nile University of Nigeria. So,the 7th convocation ceremony will be a dual celebration of both the accomplishments of our students and our university’s success story.”

He explained that, ”Nile University of Nigeria was established in 2009 to provide high quality tertiary education for the country’s ever-increasing number of secondary school leavers”, adding that,”At the time of establishment,the university had three facilities,seven departments and 93 students.”

“As the university grew and thrived over the following years, the need to provide it’s high quality instruction at a higher level became increasingly apparent. Thus, in 2014, Nile University established its School of Postgraduate Studies. Today, Nile University of Nigeria has over 3,000 undergraduate and Postgraduate students, 25 undergraduate programmes across six facilities and 36 Postgraduate programmes across five facilities,”he further explained.

Prof. Aras said the “university’s success, however, would not have been possible without the support of all Nigerians, especially the parents who trusted in our ability to deliver on the promise of equipping their children with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s globalized world.”

“True to our word,on Saturday, 26th October,we will be sending yet another batch of fine young men and women into the society, ready to make a positive, lasting impact,” he added.