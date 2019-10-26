Blinxx Releases First Single

My Story

Sheikh Records new artiste, Blinxx, real name Demude Oluwatobi Kingsley, is set to release his first single title, Adura. This is coming barely a week after joining the Lagos-based record label. According to the record label owner, Ehirim John James, popularly known as Don Dada, the single will be released on the 1st of November, 2019, as part of plans for the 22 years old artiste

Don will be having his first show this Saturday October 26. He would also be having another show on November 2.”

Blinxx, born on July 4th 1997, is a native of Wammako Local Government, Sokoto State. Born and brought up in Lagos (Ajegunle), Blinxx stayed and spent most of his childhood with his grandmother Mrs. Theresa Doji Alapini at Apena Street Olodi Apapa Lagos.

Presently studying Microbiology at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, his love for music started when he was a child; he would listen to his father who used to run a fuji/highlife band rehearse and got accustomed to singing to beats and instrumentals played by his father’s band. At age 14, he started writing his own songs. When he’s not making music, he spends time with family and friends.