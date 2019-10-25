Lagos Community Seeks Sanwo-Olu’s Intervention as Flood Kills One Person

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Isheri North Residents Development Association (CDA) has called on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently rescue them from the flood, which has taken over their community, resulting to loss of property and death of a resident.

In a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, which was jointly signed by the Chairman, Mrs. Funmilola Bisiriyu and General Secretary, Mr. Olalekan Akinyemi, the residents urged Sanwo-Olu to follow the path of his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who visited to show support to the plight of his citizens caught up with the flood.

“The residents here feel abandoned and orphaned; we urge our governor to demonstrate leadership by coming for an on the spot assessment.”

The residents disclosed that the efforts to rescue one Mr. Manny Philipson, proves abortive as high volume of water hindered him from being rushed to hospital.

They urged the governor to use his powers to institute relevant authorities to come their aid.

“We the Residents of Isheri North Residential System Scheme are deeply devastated, distressed and virtually comatose from the last bashing we are currently receiving from the perennial annual flooding of our Estate. The 2019 version is the worst ever and we have been knocked down, flat on our backs.

“A resident, Mr. Manny Philipson, died as he could not be evacuated to the hospital in time, as vehicles broke down in the high volume of water. Hundred families have been displaced and brutally traumatised. No help or succor from anywhere we are on our own.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, that we share boundaries with, came to Isheri on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 to commiserate with his citizens, giving assurances that he will respond swiftly to relieve their distress. Keeping his words, the governor sent a delegation the following day, led by the deputy governor , Wednesday, October 23, 2019, to see what immediate remedial action that could quickly be taken to relieve the residents,” they explained.