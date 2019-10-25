Cleric Charges CHAN to Hold Govt Accountable on Good Governance

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Anthony Obinna, has charged the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN) to work towards actualising her dream of promoting all mission sponsored health care services in the country by holding governments accountable on good governance and transparency.

He also decried the attitude of some government officials over their tendency of appropriating public funds meant for the good governance of their areas to private use, adding that such aggrandizement does not make room for the promotion of healthy economy and accountability.

Obinna, who made this observation when CHAN members of Advocacy Committee, Imo State paid him a visit to commend him for his efforts over the years in being the voice of the people, noted that efforts should be made towards synergising government institutions with private health institutions to achieve meaningful success.

The cleric promised to support the association by promoting her goals, adding “we are willing to work together to realise the noble objectives of your association.” He also commended the present state government under Chief Emeka Ihedioha for showing transparency and concern in promoting people-oriented programmes.

Earlier, CHAN Chairman, Imo State Advocacy Committee, Rev. Bertram Ogoke, said the Archbishop had shown the way of peace and development through his consistent outcry on bad leadership and mis-governance.

“Your outspokenness on matters of governance in the state especially the impunity of the last dispensation was second to none and appreciated by all who still have the spirit of God in them. The part you played was instrumental to the change we have presently in the state and we pray that God will have mercy on Imolites and make the present government responsive to the yearnings of the people.

“Your support for Nigerian returnees from South Africa without discrimination is highly commendable. It shows how much love you have for the people of this state and all. We further thank you for your continued support in all the health facilities under your jurisdiction, more so for attracting development partners that have helped to reposition the facilities,” he said.

Ogoke described mission health institutions in the state as a necessity, which ought to be supported in every possible way, adding that government and the mission institutions had always worked harmoniously to complement each other’s effort in providing health care to the people.

He, however, appealed to the state government to support the mission health institutions to realise her goals.