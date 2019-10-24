VPcube Launches Props, Studio Rental Services

VPcube Studios, a commercial photography company with specialty in maternity, child, family, lifestyle and event photography, has unveiled plans to expand into new frontiers by launching props and studio rental services in addition to its current offerings.

In a statement released by the firm, its Creative Director, Bunmi Adebimpe popularly known as “Queen B” stated that the props, and backdrops rental services is the first of its kind and is targeted at photographers, stylists, creative designers, kids party planners and design enthusiasts who may want to enrich the experience of their customers by creating top notch set ups and enhanced studio experience.

VPcube Studios has been known for impacting lives and sparking the chances of entrepreneurship in young photographers since its inception. In this vein, the Creative Director reiterated the firm’s commitment to continually engage and develop aspiring photographers by providing training and internship opportunities. The firm invites interested applicants to participate in the VPcube Studios training and internship by sending a brief letter of introduction to info@vpcubestudios.com or vpcubeenquiries@gmail.com stating reasons why they should be chosen for the life changing opportunity.