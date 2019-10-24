Globacom Takes Promo to Jos Trade Fair

The “Recharge and Win Big promo”, also called “My Own Don Beta”, launched by Globacom two weeks ago and the new Amebo SIM card are among the latest offerings that are the main attraction at the company’s stand, as Governor Simon Lalong declared the Jos International Trade Fair open in the Jos Polo Field recently. The fair closes on Friday, October 26, 2019.

The Governor who visited the Glo stand with his wife, Mrs. Regina Lalong and his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, praised the company for introducing “My Own Don Beta” promo which is designed to empower hundreds of Nigerians with requisite tools to start their own trade.

Lalong said that the promo would benefit the people of Plateau through the wide range of prizes available in the promo. He also lauded the services and products on display, saying that Globacom was connecting well with the indigenous people of Nigeria in the design of its services, products and promotions.

He noted that Globacom had done well in the State over the years, and that the company was germane to the socio-economic life of Plateau State and in Nigeria at large. “Glo products are strong, the network is smooth and the business proposition is effective,” he said.

Several people who visited the Glo stand equally commended the promo, and expressed hopes of winning one of the items being offered in it. The prizes include tricycles, popularly called Keke, industrial sewing machines, power generators and grinding machines.

Globacom’s representative at the fair, Mr. Muyiwa Ogundimu, who is also the Zonal Business Coordinator, North East Zone of the company, explained the purpose of the on-going promo, saying that rather than dishing out money to winners, Globacom had chosen to give them trade-establishment tools that would help them set up their own businesses.