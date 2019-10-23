MTNF Awards Scholarships to Visually Impaired, Others

Amby Uneze in Owerri

MTN Foundation, as part of its corporate social responsibilities recently held an award scholarship ceremony in Owerri, Imo State, where it also inducted new members into its alumni association.

The initiatives included the MTN science and Technology Scholarship Scheme for blind students and the MTN Foundation Scholarship Alumni Association.

In his address at the event, Director of the Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro, said the Foundation had within its 14 years existence, worked with various partners to birth initiatives that have shown its commitment to nation building.

The Director made it clear that empowering young Nigerian youths was of particular concern to the Foundation.

“It is worthy of mention that the MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme is one of the initiatives under the youth empowerment cause. Also the MTNF ICT and business skills programme is another initiative under this cause and is aimed at building the capacity of youths in ICT to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial ability”.

He urged the recipients to note that MTF journey does not end with the scholarship, adding “upon graduation, we expect to welcome you to the alumni association which is a platform for graduands of the scholarship scheme to network and maintain life long bonds”.

He re-echoed the quote by Benjamin Franklin that investment in knowledge pays the best and reminded the youths that they represent the future of Nigeria. He promised that the state government will continue to support them.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, Imo State Commissioner for Technology Development, Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu, disclosed the willingness of the state government to partner the Foundation in the education and empowerment of Imo Youths.