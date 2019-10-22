Police Parade 81 Crime Suspects in Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Police yesterday paraded 81 crime suspects at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Abuja.

Parading the suspects, Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Frank Mba, said the suspects were involved in different criminal activities including kidnapping, murder, armed robbery and internet fraud.

He said the different kidnap gangs operating in Kaduna, Kano and Taraba states were busted.

Among them were the Shuaibu Dan Kaduna Gang that killed four police detectives in Kaduna and another gang responsible for the killing of an inspector of Police in the same state.

Some of the suspects were also part of the Rufai Ahmed-led kidnap gang that abducted a lawmaker from Sokoto State, Aminu Magaji Bodai and another businessman from the state, Alhaji Tukur Subairu with a ransom haul of over N20 million from both cases.

Mba said police recovered eight AK 47 rifles, 344 rounds of ammunition and 15 other types of sophisticated weapons.

“We advise Nigerians to be wary of the people they employ. Somebody close to the honourable member passed information to the kidnappers. “You must keep an eye on them. You need to do background checks on domestic aides. You also need to show them love”, he said.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Isa, said his gang operated along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway more than eight times and Kano-Zaria Expressway more than 20 times using a golf car.