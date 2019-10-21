Zamalek Set to Boycott CAF Super Cup

Egyptian giants, Zamalek may not honour the CAF Super Cup proposed to hold in Qatar. It is the first time that the continental champion of the champions match is being taken out of Africa.

According to Egyptian publication, Kingfut, Zamalek’s president, Mortada Mansour revealed the club’s intention of pulling out of the CAF Super Cup if it takes place in Qatar.

After having lifted the CAF Confederation Cup trophy back in May, Zamalek were set to face Champions League winners Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the Super Cup.

The game was supposed to take place in mid-August, however, it was postponed until CAF reached a verdict regarding the Champions League final VAR scandal.

The organizing committee had to choose a winner between Esperance and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and decided to crown the Tunisian giants.

Now before announcing a date for the encounter, CAF revealed that the Super Cup would be played in Qatar, which angered Zamalek president Mortada Mansour, who refuses to play the game there.

“I don’t mind facing Esperance in Tunisia, but I won’t play in Qatar to win a piece of metal,” said Mansour

“I already said that I won’t play in Qatar. Zamalek’s handball team didn’t participate in the Club World Cup because it took place in Qatar.

“If the CAF wants to create an issue I don’t mind. I won’t play in Qatar even if we get relegated to the third division.

“CAF won’t expect my reaction,” he concluded.

The Whites are currently preparing for this season’s Champions League final qualifying round when they face Senegal’s Generation Foot in the second leg, next Thursday, October 24.