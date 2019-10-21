Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council launches flagship tour in Lagos

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has officially launched its flagship subnational tour in Lagos, as the event was witnessed by the business leaders, state officials and representatives of federal and state government departments and agencies on Thursday, 10 October, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel.

Themed Lituation, the launch focused on highlighting several economic reforms engineered by the Council since July, 2016 to transform Nigeria’s business environment, while also revealing a subnational tour of the six geo-political zones that offers entrepreneurs and other stakeholders an opportunity to collaborate more closely.

Over three years, the Council through the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES), has successfully implemented more than 140 reforms, all geared towards making doing business easier for Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises, which make up over 90 percent of registered businesses in Nigeria, contributing close to 50 percent of the country’s GDP.

Delivering the keynote address, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, lauded the strength of the young Nigerian entrepreneurs as engine of growth for the country, as he also remarked on the progressively-easier business landscape in Nigeria as a result of improvement in both physical and technological infrastructures.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, “The next level for us presents itself as the need to deliver measurable results and impact in the improvement of regulatory, bureaucratic and legislative environments for businesses operating in Nigeria, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, so that you not only thrive, but are able to compete favourably with counterparts globally”.

Nigeria has moved up 24 unprecedented places on the World Bank’s Doing Business Index Rankings since PEBEC began reforms in 2017, an attestation to the improved business environment.

Speaking on the effect of the Council’s reforms, Founder, Farmcrowdy, Onyema Akumah, explained that his company has empowered over 70, 000 farmers through technology in under three years due to the ease of doing business. Explaining that reform of Visa on Arrival has allowed the best talents and partnerships, Akumah stated that investors can now easily come into Nigeria and locate companies across the country on the map due to improved e-registration by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council is set to continue this celebration of enterprise through the Listen, Implement and Track (L.I.T) subnational tour, even as it continues to deliver on its mandate of removing all bureaucratic constraints and bottlenecks to doing business, with a view to reducing the cost, time, and procedures required to start and efficiently run businesses.

More information about the L.I.T subnational tour, and all the reforms that have been implemented to improve doing-business in Nigeria over the past three years can be found at , Business Made Easy, PEBEC’s awareness and educational campaign platform.