Niger Youths Protest against Dilapidated Minna-Suleja, Minna-Bida Roads

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Hundreds of youths early Monday morning blocked the Minna-Suleja and the Minna-Bida roads in Niger State protesting against the dilapidated state of the federal highways.

The two road networks are the major access to and out of Niger State.

The youths carrying placards sat on the road thereby stopping vehicular movement in and out of the state, they also vowed to continue the protest until the Niger State and federal governments accede to their demands.

It was learnt that the protest was organised by the Niger State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

THISDAY reports that motorists and other travellers especially those going through the Bida axis had to look for alternative routes to continue their journey while those going to Suleja were held up in the gridlock created by the protesting youths.

The situation on the two major roads had been compounded by the heavy rains this year which had led to their collapse coupled with the collapse of the Makera- Tegina- Birnin Gwari road which resulted in diversion of traffic through Minna.

The state government had made series of appeal to the federal government to fix the roads but all the pleas had not been attended to.

No government official was available to comment on the situation as at the time of filing this report.