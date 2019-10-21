Dangote: Investments My Strategy to Create Jobs, Alleviate Poverty

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has promised to continue to do all within his power to help in alleviating poverty and spread wealth even as he charged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

Speaking against the backdrop of commendations by winners in the ongoing extended Dangote Cement bag of Goodies National Consumer Promotion in Akure and Asaba, who lauded the gesture by the foremost entrepreneur to launch what they call economic life-saving promo, Dangote said his joy is to touch as many lives as he could within the ambit God has given him.

Represented by the Dangote Cement National Sales Director, Mr. Yemi Fajobi at the presentation of Saloon Car star prize to a block moulder who is also a former Local Government Councilor in Akure, Dangote said most of his businesses are driven by the desire to touch lives and improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

According to him “the bag of Goodies promo is not just a promo. The uniqueness of it is in the choice of items being won by the people. Our company is intentionally empowering its customers through the promo. The cars, tricycles and motorcycles are items that economically lift the customers by creating additional means of livelihood and improve their economy.

Dangote disclosed that the company decided to run the biggest promo ever in Nigeria as a way of contributing to the economic well-being of the consumers of its products.

He said the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that “our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country.”

He added that the consumer promotion gives opportunity for existing and new consumers to get a step ahead of their struggle for economic emancipation by winning any of the give-away items, which has economic value.

“We have made it so transparent that you don’t have to go through any raffle draw or the so-called lucky dip associated with many other promotions in the country. For Dangote cement, you win instantly because what is revealed in the scratch card is what you win”, he stated.

“In Dangote Cement, we adhere strictly to best global standards in producing our range of cement, which makes them the best in the market. Our products; BlocMaster, 42.5R, 42.5N and Falcon are all top-of-the-range brands developed to ensure that cement users have a choice on the type of product suitable for their projects.

“Much research and tests went into the development and production of these products as we are determined to offer consumers the best quality and experience either in building personal houses or in commercial construction works.

After presenting the star prize of a brand new car to the Asaba winner, Simeon Egualeonan he specifically commended the people of Delta State and Asaba for remaining faithful to the brand adding that the promo is a way of saying thank you to the consumers. Fajobi stated that the first star prize winner emerged from Warri, Delta State and today, a second star prize winner has emerged from Asaba, the same Delta State, an indication that the promo is real.

In her remarks, Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni stated that “Consumers are at the heart of what we do; without them there is no business. Consumers are important and a fundamental factor of production without, which production process is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

“To grow our business, we must constantly create value in terms of quality product and service, competitive pricing and depositing in consumers’ emotional bank accounts in order to become their preferred choice of brand at the point of purchase.”

Mrs. Sanni, said the company would always look for ways to make the customers happy and that this promo was just one of the many other lofty things that have been lined up for the Dangote Cement Plc customers.

Visibly elated winner of the star prize, Mr. Omotayo prayed for Alhaji Dangote and wondered why other well-meaning Nigerians could not emulate his public spirit saying he never hid God blessing in his life and has been using his blessing to bless others.

He referred to one of such blessing as the on-going promo in which 21 million Nigerians are bound to cart home items ranging from cars, tricycles, motorcycles TV sets, Refrigerators and other items that have positive impact in the life of the people.

While thanking God for using Alhaji Dangote for him, Omotayo told the audience at the presentation ceremony that he was once a Councilor, a local government Chairman in Ondo state but never owned a car until he bought some bags of cement from Dangote and found in one of the bags a scratch card containing the car prize.