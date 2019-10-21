Bayelsa Poll: APC Alleges Diversion of N17.5bn against State Govt

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to urgently investigate and freeze bank accounts belonging to the Bayesla State government for an alleged diversion of N17.5 billion of public fund to prosecute the November 16 governorship election.

This was contained in a public statement issued by Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, yesterday.

He also called for the arrest of the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, who he alleged to have overseen the illegal withdrawals.

Nabena stated: “In the last two weeks the Bayelsa State government have, in highly suspicious circumstances, made several withdrawals to the tune of N17.5 billion without any corresponding project to justify the withdrawals.

“Insider reports we received stated that Governor Seriake Dickson approved the illegal withdrawals to fund the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

“The EFCC and the NFIU must urgently freeze the state government’s accounts to stop further illegal withdrawals. They must also track down the already withdrawn N17.5 billion and arrest the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai who oversaw the illegal withdrawals.”