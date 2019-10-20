UNILAG Alumni Honour Oyetola

Former classmates of Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola have lauded his performance, saying the state is making visible progress.

The commendation, which came barely one year into Oyetola’s administration, was given at a dinner organised by the alumni of the University of Lagos Actuarial Science and Insurance, Class of 78.

The dinner was held in his honour in Lagos at the weekend, with his former classmates, applauding him for being prudent in managing the state’s resources.

One of his classmates and friend of over three decades, Olutoye Eleoramo who gave the keynote address, said Oyetola had raised the bar in governance but urged him to ensure that there were no out-of-school children in Osun.

“Education is the key to the development of any nation and we urge the governor to ensure that out-of-school children are not found in his domain. He has raised the bar of governance and we praise God for that.

“I have known him for over three decades and I can attest to his qualities. Part of the problem we have in this country is that we hero-worship our politicians and lead them into problems.

“Sometimes, someone has to call them by their first names and tell them the truth so that we do not mislead them. We should respect our leaders but we should not also fail to tell them where they are going wrong,” Eleoramo said.

Another former classmate, a monarch, Oba Wole Adetimehin, said while they were in school, Oyetola distinguished himself and showed that he had high intellectual capacity.

“Those of us that were privileged to make the first set of insurance graduates have succeeded in life. When we were in school, we were called all sorts of names because people didn’t understand what insurance was about.

“Back in the days, Oyetola distinguished himself in many areas. He possesses high intellectual capacity and you could see in him all the attributes you find in a leader. He has the capacity to rally and influence people to deliver results at the same time. He can build character and we are happy to rejoice and celebrate him.”

His former colleague Oye Odukale, described the governor as a man of integrity who always gives attention to details.

“He is a very hard worker and expects all those who work with him to be hard working as well. He is the kind of person that we need in government,” Odukale said.

On her part, the governor’s wife, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, who was asked to speak about the governor as a father and husband, described him as a responsible father and husband who is always there for her and the children, especially while they were growing up.

Responding, Oyetola said at the initial stage, he wasn’t interested in being in government but believed that God wanted to use him to serve his people and that was why he took up the challenge.

“My journey into politics was God’s wish. I didn’t want to be Chief of Staff; In fact, I was lobbying for someone to be the SSG to former Governor Aregebesola because they knew that I was close to him.

Instead, the then governor insisted that he wanted me to work with him. I eventually took the job and I enjoyed every bit of it but I was careful to recognise the fact that I was there to help the governor to succeed.

“I seriously recommend that people in the private sector should get involved in politics because politics is an opportunity to make a difference. Government provides the biggest platform to impact the lives of the people positively.”