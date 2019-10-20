Investors upbeat as 2019 Alaghodaro nears

As Edo State Government revs up preparations for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit, local and international investors, as well as businesses and trade unions have declared interests to wholly participate in the event billed to mark the third anniversary of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Edo State has gotten an avalanche of requests from investors across the world, who are already firming arrangements to clinch vantage points at the summit, with several others declaring interest to support the conference.

Osagie, who assured participants of an eventful third edition, said the summit would be used to evaluate the efforts and achievements of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, and articulate aspirations in the various sectors of the state, including in agriculture, industries, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

According to him, the state has witnessed tremendous progress in the last three years of the governor’s administration in the areas of industrialisation, infrastructure, quality education and job creation, with a policy strategy linking job seekers to trainings and employment opportunities, which have culminated in the creation of over 100,000 jobs.

“The governor’s investment in the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme has produced over 11, 000 digital teachers with impressive learning outcomes in public primary schools across the state.

The governor’s aide explained “From the theme of the 2019 summit: ‘Delivering to Our People ‘The Next Level,’ one can tell that the focus is how the governor intends to do more for our people, the farmer, the vulcanisers on the streets, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector, civil servants and the unemployed among others.”

He continued, “The Edo Production Centre is open 24 hours, 7 days with uninterrupted power supply to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) who are carrying out their day-to-day businesses. Primary healthcare centres across the states are being refurbished to improve access to affordable healthcare services.

“More rural communities are being connected to urban centres through construction of roads; there is also the urban renewal drive, farmers have commence harvesting from their farms. This is possible through the support provided by the Obaseki-led government.”