Orji not Involved in Ex-aide’s Dispute with Hotelier over Dud Cheque’

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Senator Theodore Orji had no hand in the legal dispute arising from a dud cheque allegedly issued by his former aide, Mr. Don Norman Obinna, an Umuahia based businessman has said.

Obinna is currently involved in a dispute with an Umuahia businessman, Mr. Nweze Francis Jele, who alleged that the former media aide of Senator Orji accumulated hotel bill of N730, 000 in 2017 at Upper Graceland Hotel Umuahia where he lodged for four months

Speaking with journalists yesterday at Umuahia, Mr. Nweze Francis Jele , who is the proprietor of Upper Graceland Hotel, said that he was surprised that the Abia Central Senator was being dragged into a dispute he knew nothing about.

He said that the said cheque was initially post dated for November 16, 2017 only for him to discover that it was dud, adding that after several entreaties to make Obinna settle the hotel bill he decided to seek legal redress.

According to him, Obinna after defaulting to pay the hotel bill later started claiming that he was being owed some money by the former governor hence he would not be able only pay the hotel owner.

“I have no business with Senator Orji. It was Don Norman that came to me on March 30, 2017 and lodged at Upper Graceland Hotel,” Jele said.

The hotel owner said that the lodger reneged on his promise to settle his bills at the end of every month and during his stay and by September 19, 2017 when he left the hotel he accumulated a total bill of N730,000 with a discount of N80,000.

Jele said that it was after Obinna was arrested in Umuahia by the police on June 19, 2019, charged to court and was later granted bail that he turned round to claim unlawful detention and violation of fundamental human rights.

The hotel owner therefore urged the claimant to leave Senator Orji alone and face his problems as “blackmail would not save him from the long arms of the law”.