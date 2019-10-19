Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Gov. Achuba 

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached the embattled Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

The impeachment followed barely three hours after the submission earlier in the day, the report of the committee set up by the state chief judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against the former deputy governor.

However, the impeached Deputy governor yesterday cried out that he was under siege as security personnel had laid siege on his house, putting off utilities like light and water in his residence, adding that he might be killed before this morning.

The leader of the house, Hassan Bello Abdulahi representing Ajaokuta state constituency who announced the decision of the house said that Achuba stood impeached after careful consideration of the report of the John Bayashea committee submitted earlier yesterday.

He explained that the report was received, studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach him and “he therefore stands impeached.”

The seven man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole yesterday in a brief ceremony after which the house went into a closed door session where the report was considered and deliberated upon.

The committee was set up in August by the Chief Judge of the State following allegations of gross misconduct levied against the Deputy Governor when he accused the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and imprests since 2017, an allegation denied by the government during hearing by the committee.

The Director General, Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo also accused the embattled Deputy Governor, of attempting to set the state on fire.

He said that the Deputy Governors interview on a national television saying that the Governor was orchestrating violence was an incitement against the Governor and the Government of Kogi State.