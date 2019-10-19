Group Honour Fowler with Democracy Heroes Award

By Udora Orizu

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Babatunde Fowler has been honoured with the eminent and prestigious Democracy Heroes Award, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on October 16. He was recognised alongside other reputable persons including Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani, Nasarawa State Governor, Governor Abdullahi Sule, and renowned company executives across Nigeria.

Dr. Fowler was honoured as ‘Democracy Achiever of the Year’ for his preeminent and earnest contributions to the advancement of democracy, through various supportive roles and innovative strategies for the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy. The Award was received by Director, FCT of the FIRS on behalf of Dr. Babatunde Fowler who was indisposed.

On receiving the award, the director expressed appreciation to the organisers of the Award, and noted that “it will further encourage the FIRS and its Chairman in earnest support for democratic engagements that will improve development of infrastructure across all sectors in Nigeria, especially in taxation and revenue growth in the non-oil sector.

Since he assumed office, Fowler has continued to make historic and landmark achievements in FIRS. His review and impact in the implementation of national tax policy and its reform has become apparent and distinctive. His recent role in recovering over N97.6 billion of defaulters bank accounts is also a significant achievement.

Principal Organiser of the Award Ceremony, Mr. Olufunsho Fajag, noted that the Executive Chairman of FIRS has in several ways remained an outstanding democrat, with regard to his exceptional support for the entertainment industry and other industries under its CSR. He stressed that the nomination and award was meritorious and indeed well deserved.