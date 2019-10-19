Boxers Excited over GOtv Boxing Night Mini

The introduction of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which debuts on November 16, at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos, has sparked excitement among boxers. The decision to introduce GOtv Boxing Night Mini was announced on Monday by the organisers, Flykite Productions.

According to the organisers, GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which will hold more frequently at various venues, will give boxers more opportunities to fight and build their fight profiles to increase their eligibility for international titles.

Speaking in separate interviews, boxers commended the sponsors for increasing the opportunities to fight, saying many talented ones seeking avenues will benefit from GOtv Boxing Night Mini.

Kamaru “Slow Poison” Aremu, a boxer yet to make his professional bow, said he believes that his chances of getting an opportunity to fight have been boosted with the introduction of GOtv Boxing Night Mini.

“I like GOtv Boxing Night and I have tried to be on the bill a few times, but I have not succeeded. With GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which will hold more regularly than the big ones, I believe that boxers in my shoes will have opportunities to fight and also feature at the main event,” he said.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, who has had one fight at GOtv Boxing Night, but is seeking more to boost his fight profile.

According to him, the competition for spots on the bill at the main event is stiff, making it tough to be selected.

“GOtv are about the only serious sponsors of boxing in Nigeria. It means getting to fight at the main event is tough. But with the mini edition, boxers stand to have more opportunities, as GOtv Boxing Night Mini will hold more frequently,” he said excitedly.

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, who is billed to fight at the maiden edition, said the tournament will provide him an opportunity to keep in shape for the African Boxing Union lightweight title bout against incumbent champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, in December. Both boxers were billed to clash for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 20. The bout had to be postponed, following a shoulder injury suffered by Joe Boy.

Aside from Oladosu, boxers scheduled to fight at the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.

Babatunde, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, thanked the sponsors for the initiative, saying the tournament will help keep boxers in good shape.