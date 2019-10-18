Art Downpour for SNA Lagos ‘October Rain’ Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

Another raining season is here where Lagos will be flooded with artworks from 110 artists in this edition of “October Rain Exhibition.’’ With the theme, “When Thoughts Become Reality,’’ the Lagos chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) in collaboration with Freedom Park will showcase iconic artists alongside emerging ones from October 26 till November 3.

It is an annual exhibition that is organized to promote art professionalism amongst members. The exhibition which is in its ninth year has also made it a tradition to honour some of the biggest contributors to contemporary arts in Nigeria. In 2016, Sammy Olagbaju was celebrated. In 2017, SNA Lagos celebrated Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi and last year, two art scholars Prof. Yusuf Grillo and Prof. Abayomi Barber were honoured.

At this edition, the global citizen and founder, Centre for Contemporary Art, Bisi Silva and the renowned wood carver, Bisi Fakeye will be honoured for roles in the development of contemporary art.

The Chairman, SNA Lagos, Idowu Sonaya, also revealed that Fakeye’s work titled, “Bembe Drummer’’, produced in 2014, will be auctioned at the show.

Other great masters whose works will be featured at the show include Dr. Bruce Onabrakpeya, Dr. Kolade Oshinowo, Prof Abayomi Barber, Abiodun Olaku, Duke Asidere, Duke Igbinedion, Olu Ajayi, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, Idowu Sonaya, Dotun Popoola, Olojo Kosoko, Dotun Alabi, Animu Oboirien, Damola Adepoju, Stella Ubigho, Bolai Ogunwo, Omovo Ayoola, Dr. Stella Awoh Mofunanya, Anthony Nwalupue, Ibrahim Afegbua, Ato Arinze, Ayoola Mudashiru, Oladele Ogbeyemi, Adebiyi Ayobami, Janet Seweje, Bunmi Lasaki, Rasheed Amodu, Sholarin Omokorede, Obayuwana Augustine, Albert Ohams amongst others.

SNA Lagos also frowned on the exclusion of the visual arts sector from the top four selected sectors in the creative industry that the CBN will empower with the intervention fund.