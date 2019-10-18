Arik Air Reconnects Owerri

Arik Air has re-launched flight services to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri the Imo State capital. The airline said daily flights to Owerri from the Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport; Lagos would resume on Monday, October 21, 2019. Arik Air explained that it suspended flights to Owerri early this year, due to operational exigencies, saying since then passengers have been yearning for a return of the leading carrier.

The re-launch of flights to Owerri is coming on the heels of the resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6, 2019.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said, “We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri is a promise kept.”

Spokesman of the airline, Adebanji Ola said in the coming weeks, the airline would be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands.