OPPO Wins Emerging Smartphone Brand Award

The Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), recently recognised global smartphone brand OPPO, as the Emerging Smartphone Brand of the Year 2019.

The award, which is the 3rd Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA), was organised in Lagos recently in collaboration with Instinct Wave.

NTITA is one of the most celebrated industry awards, widely known as the Oscars of the ICT and Telecoms Industry attracting the top decision makers and companies in the Nigerian Telecom and ICT sector.

OPPO officially launched the brand in Nigeria on the 26th of April, 2019 and ever since, it has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in the Nigerian smartphone industry. In just five months, the brand has been able to physically spread to 24 out of the 36 states in Nigeria. It has also sealed a partnership with e-Commerce giant, Jumia to cater to the 36 states of Nigeria by proxy.

According to the Marketing Manager of OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, OPPO is in for the long haul and will remain committed to changing the narrative of the Nigerian Telecom and ICT Sector positively. “We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts in this market and we promise not to rest on our oars, until every Nigerian gets the quality smartphones and services they deserve,” she added.

The differentiating factor between OPPO and other brands is that OPPO has been able to ensure that the same product and after-sales standards in Europe and Asia are provided to the Nigerian market, thus eliminating the common practice of “Nigerian Standard” products that are often substandard when compared to what you can find in other developed markets, Akinola further said.

OPPO provides up to 48-hours flash repair services, phone swaps where necessary and a standard two-year warranty on all OPPO smartphones, regardless of the price point.

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand ranked No. 3 in the world according to IHS Markit. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries of the world, with 6 research centers worldwide and an international design center in London. OPPO has more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating new experiences and greater value for customers around the world.