MTN Achieves IPP Platinum Accreditation

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced that following an in-depth assessment of the organisation, it has achieved the Investors in People (IIP) Platinum accreditation.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results. Underpinning the standard is the Investors in People framework, reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry. Investors in People enables organisations to benchmark against the best in the business on an international scale.

MTN Nigeria is the first Nigerian company to have attained IIP Platinum, the highest accolade available. This is held by only 2% of current IiP accredited organisations companies globally. It is noteworthy that MTN had previously received the IIP Standard certification in 2013 and the IIP Gold Certification in 2015.

Commenting on the recent certification, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, said: “This IIP certification is a recognition of our people management practices over the years. It speaks to our credentials as an employer of choice and a great place for anyone to work and grow their career. For our people, we will continue to build upon this success.”