James Hope College Foundation Acquires American School

Funmi Ogundare

James Hope College (JHC), Agbor, Delta State, a co -educational initiative of the Jim Ovia Foundation, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American International School, Lagos (AISL).

Under the MoU, the foundation has acquired the American School’s Lekki Campus facility to establish James Hope College.

The acquisition will take effect from September next year.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, James Hope College Foundation, Mr. Jim Ovia who emphasised on the acquisition in Lagos, yesterday noted that the essence is to build and uplift the standard of education in Lagos, and the country at large, adding that the college will open its doors to new students in September 2020.

He said 40 per cent of the students will enjoy scholarship as is being done at the college in Agbor, adding that, “training youths and children should resonate in our society and country.”

Ovia who expressed delight that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is passionate about education, said this shows that he is endorsing what the foundation is doing and it will continue to support the state

In the past six years since its inception, James Hope College, which offers a combination of British and Nigerian curricula has recorded tremendous academic achievements in the school through hard and smart work, which has helped in building enough momentum for continual growth over a short period of time.

The school is a Cambridge Associate School, a member of Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and Association of British Schools Overseas (AoBSO).

JHC is in partnership with Microsoft Imagine Academy and GL Education. JHC is accredited by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), Pearson Edexcel Examinations, and British Schools Overseas (BSO)

JHC has also been approved to run the Senior Secondary School curriculum and is the first school in South-South and South East Region to be an award centre for the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

The school had celebrated her first graduation ceremony with all the pioneer graduating set in attendance.

With the acquisition of the American School’s property, James Hope College is set to replicate in Lagos the outstanding academic performance it is known for.

More importantly, the offer of full scholarship to 40 per cent of the students on merit ensures that the school’s equal opportunity model of academic excellence is extended to all students regardless of their state of origin.

In his remarks at yesterday’s event, a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe who spoke on ‘The Importance of Education’, explained why the country needed to restore the value of education, saying that this would impact on the quality of infrastructure, teachers and the teacher training colleges.

According to him, “education is very important. When we look at the challenges confronting the African continent, you will notice that the cure is education.

“We are interested in restoring the value of education, I will like to see the infrastructure that was much better, the teachers were much better and teacher training was blossoming.”

He expressed hope that the country will go back to the days when values are sustained and every parent would be proud of it.

In his goodwill message, Sanwo-Olu thanked Ovia for bringing the project to Lagos, saying” it is about the students and ensuring that the city is sustainable for the children coming behind. It is historic and it is something that we must all take seriously.”

He enjoined other corporate bodies to take a cue from Ovia so that children can learn in a condusive environment.

“Lagos State is happy that we are part of it. We are hoping that the product will be part of the new Nigeria that we are hoping for.”