Inlaks to Proffer Solutions to Financial Inclusion Challenges

Emma Okonji

Given the growing adoption of digital banking by consumers and the increased investments in payment system, coupled with the challenges affecting the country’s financial inclusion drive, Inlaks Limited, a systems integrator that is providing financial solution services in sub-Saharan Africa, is bringing together leaders, regulators, and investors from the financial services industry to address financial inclusion challenges at the maiden edition of the Inlaks Digital Summit holding tomorrow in Lagos.

The Inlaks Digital Summit with the theme: “Unlocking the opportunities in the Digital Banking age” will explore the diverse opportunities technology offers to the financial and banking sectors and how African business leaders can harness it. The summit will include panel discussions and keynote addresses, networking sessions, product exhibitions/demo and an award recognition ceremony.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director, Africa Operations at Inlaks, Mr. Femi Adeoti, said: “For over three decades, Inlaks has thrived successfully in bringing authentic and innovative solutions to its customers. In today’s world of unprecedented shift in digital tendencies across industries, every economic sector must be well-prepared for the imminent change to stay relevant. Inlaks Digital Summit 2019 will address issues relating to the relevance of technology to the financial and banking industries, preparing our industry for coming technological disruptions and arming them with adequate knowledge on the future of banking”.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Tope Dare, explained that the financial service and banking sector in the last decades, witnessed disruption due to changing technology and consumer behaviors.

According to Dare, “By 2020, most of the big players in the fintech industry will be competing with banks for same customers. Therefore, only banks that can transform into an effective digital bank will survive the threat and stay relevant. At Inlaks Digital Summit, key players in the industry will share their experience on multiple solutions to the challenges related to branch transformation, mobile money and cyber security. Four major focus of the conference will be on data to drive business, new business models, regulatory requirements for digital banking and finally, technology that will influence banking operations”.

Executive Director, Financial Business at Inlaks, Olufemi Muraino, added that awards of recognition would be given to Inlaks’ worthy clients and partners to appreciate their long-standing trusts in Inlaks as their service provider.

He further mentioned that different original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) would be exhibiting latest products and innovations to specialised decision-makers, focused on finding unique solutions and emerging technologies for successful baking operations.