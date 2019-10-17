FG Approves N5.4bn to Build Oil, Gas Parks, Aviation Shooting Range

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) wednesday in Abuja approved N3 billion for the construction of oil and gas parks in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States. It also approved N2.413 billion to provide indoor shooting range for aviation security.

Briefing reporters at the end of the weekly FEC meeting, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva, said the construction of the parks was conceived to support the development and manufacture of oil and gas tools.

According to him, the move will not only provide 1,000 jobs but will also improve the security of the Niger Delta.

In his own briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the council approved N2,413, 963,000 to build an indoor shooting range for aviation security.

According to him, the necessity to build the shooting range for aviation security was sequel to an earlier approval which empowers the aviation security officers to carry guns.

He also said the council approved a memorandum to domesticate five treaties of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). According to him, the treaties are meant to ensure passengers’ safety and behaviour.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, said the council approved 300 buoys for River Niger Inland Waterways.

According to her, whereas an earlier approval had been made for Baro-Onitsha waterways, this newer approval is meant to enhance movement from Onitsha – Lokoja waterways with the capacity to create 100 to 120 direct jobs and various other indirect jobs.

She said the contract was awarded at the cost of N581 million.