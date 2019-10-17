Abducted Kaduna School Principal Freed

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The principal of Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, Mr. Francis Maji, abducted seven days ago, has been set free by his abductors.

Maji was abducted by gunmen on October 10, when gunmen invaded his residence in the school.

Family sources said he was released on Wednesday night after the payment of undisclosed sum of money as ransom.

“We thank God that he is back home safely. He was released yesterday (Wednesday night) after the payment of ransom. This is the second time this is happening to the family. About two years ago, his wife was kidnapped. This is very unfortunate. The family is in a trauma, but we are grateful that he is back home” the source said.

He said after the bandits collected the ransom, they dropped the principal at a location and he hired a commercial motorcycle which brought him home.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, could not be reached as his phone was switched off.