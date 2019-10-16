FCTA to Partner High Court on Establishing of Juvenile Court

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has disclosed that the

FCT Administration would partner with the FCT High Court for the establishment of Children court in the FCT.

He made the pledge yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2019/2020 legal year of the FCT High Court.

The minister said the FCTA would support the courts initiatives and innovations designed to ensure that an efficient judicial system was entrenched in the FCT.

He also pledged support for the High Court in its desire to make Abuja the center of arbitration for local and international contracts.

He said the move would be beneficial to the FCT considering the volume and importance of the transactions that occur in the nation’s capital.

Bello commended the FCT judiciary for the innovations brought to FCT court system and processes, especially the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) option which, he said, had helped in settling many land and property disputes which usually proved to be expensive and time wasting at litigation.

“The Alternative Dispute Resolution approach to resolving matters, which you have often advocated, has helped in settling many disputes in the FCT, especially land and property disagreements, which have often proven to be costly and time wasting had they gone to litigation, “ he said.

He also used the occasion to assure residents and visitors of the FCT of the determination of the FCT administration to keep the territory safe, free of criminalities.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, urged lawyers to cultivate the habit of doing pro bono work of providing legal services to those who cannot afford to pay the fees.

Justice Bello said lawyers who engage in pro bono services would be rewarded as he had already introduced a merit award for lawyers that engaged in such selfless services in the FCT.

The Chief Judge also assured all residents and visitors of the FCT that all case would be determined based on merits, adding that no political, social, economic and other consideration would influence the outcome of any case.