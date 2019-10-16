BUA Sponsors 2020 Africa CEO Forum

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods, mining and infrastructure conglomerates has emerged as the main sponsor of the 2020 edition of Africa’s largest private sector Forum, the Africa CEO Forum holding in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in March 2020.

This was revealed during a joint press conference between the BUA Group, the Africa CEO Forum and the JeuneAfrique Media Group in Lagos, to announce the partnership.

Speaking at the conference, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, O’tega Ogra, said the partnership was in line with BUA Group’s “Africa by Africans for Africa” vision.

He added: “BUA Group is proud to partner with the Africa CEO Forum which has over the years, cemented its place as the largest Africa Focused business summit. It is our expectation that this partnership between BUA Groupand the Africa CEO Forum will unlock opportunities in Africa by championing private sector-led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and sustainable business.”

PAL Announces Change in Senior Management

The Pensions Alliance Limited has announced a change of guards in the highest level of its leadership.

A press statement from the company signed by its Secretary, Folasade Modebelu, stated that the erstwhile Managing Director, Mrs. Morohunke Bammeke, concluded her term on October 3, 2019.

To this end, Mr. Godwin Onoro, Executive Director of Finance and Operations since 2013, has been appointed as Acting Managing Director to steer the affairs of the company, until a new substantive managing director is announced.

The company said the change in leadership would not affect its regular business processes or operations, and assured stakeholders of its “commitment to delivering competitive returns on their retirement savings, while ensuring that they ‘retire with a smile’”.