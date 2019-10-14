Onyejegbu Ends 13-year Wait, Wins Independence Cup

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Geoff Onyejegbu was on cloud nine after ending a 13- year wait to emerge the overall winner of the recent Independence Day Golf Tournament in Abuja.

He reclaimed the tournament that he first won in 2006 by shooting 66 nett.

“I have to admit I trained extremely hard to win this tournament after winning it in 2006 and followed it up by winning the Nigeria Cup in Lagos in 2007. I waited for 13 years to reclaim my title. The hard work paid off and I am pleased and satisfied with what I have achieved so far,” he gushed.

The 13-handicapper, who now has a new handicap of 11.7 flourished at the expense of a clutch of single handicappers, including Dipo Sanya, Suleiman Mohammed and Okey Igweh.

Though Sanya finished four off Onyejegbu, the 7-handicapper finished as the best nett player in handicap 0-10 flight beating Jimmy Ahmed and Emmanuel Israel.

Terngu Tsegba carded 69 nett to hold off Paul Kyari-Lassa and S. Olusa by one strong for the bragging rights in men Handicap 11-18.

Chairman of tournament planning committee, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, singled out Onyejegbu’s feat as an acknowledgement of the high standard of play by the field.

“The standard I saw was high. Can you imagine a 13-handicapper winning as the overall winner? That means the standard is getting higher, when you have single handicapper. That means the competition is getting better,” Anosike declared.

Anosike, who is also IBB Club Vice-Captain, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for contributing to the success of the tournament by assigning the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare to represent him at the tee off ceremony.