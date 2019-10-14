New Drink Introduced into Lagos Market

Ugo Aliogo

Spivi, a Scandinavian beverage company, has launched a new product known as SMA SHOTS into the Nigerian market.

Speaking during the launch of the product in Lagos recently, the CEO of SMA SHOTS, Mr. Sebastian Gronskov, said every bottle of the product is a promise kept, adding that Spivi intends to export the product across the world.

According to Sebastian, “We have been exporting in several countries; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Japan, Iceland and now Nigeria.

“We chose Nigeria as the first African country because it is such a dynamic market and the biggest in Africa. We wanted to make sure our brand works well in Africa-and Nigeria is an ideal testing ground.

“Our first distributor is–First Bottling Limited- and our marketing push will be focusing on Lagos to get a good footprint. Then we roll it out from there.

“We have engaged experts with proven record in this business and this product has all the essential ingredients for success. Consumers can be rest assured of buying a product worth the value of the money spent.”

In his remarks, the company’s Head of Distribution in Nigeria, Tosin Obafemi, described the product as a premium brand that is creating a unique category in the alcohol sector.

He added that Spivi was the first to introduce such a brand in Nigeria, “and we are looking at getting across all the major states in the next six months.”

“It was that the bottle containing SMA SHOTS is longer than a normal bottle with a unique colour for easy identification, and the red bottle is the strawberry flavour and the black bottle is the strong menthol flavour. SMA SHOTS is lower in alcohol than ordinary spirits and is colourful and tasty,” he added.