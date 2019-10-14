Coronation Merchant Bank Appoints Adegbohungbe DMD

The Board of Directors of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Banjo Adegbohungbe as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

Prior to his elevation, he was the Executive Director responsible for Compliance; Operations; Information Technology; Digital Channels and Administrative Divisions of the bank.

Adegbohungbe, began his career at Citibank Nigeria (formerly Nigeria International Bank Ltd) and rose to become an Assistant General Manager in charge of the bank’s Trade Operations – a position he occupied before joining Access Bank in March 2007 as a Deputy General Manager.

During his time at Access Bank, he served in various leadership capacities as Group Head, Global Trade; Group Head, Global Payments and Group Head, Corporate Operations. In 2011, he was promoted to General Manager before eventually joining Coronation Merchant Bank in 2018 as Executive Director.

He has over 26 years of banking experience, covering various aspects of banking including Technology, Payments, International Trade, Fixed Income, Loans, Process Improvement and Product Management. He holds an MBA from the International Institute for Management (IMD), Switzerland and is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife where he earned a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.

He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and has also attended several executive management and banking specific developmental programs in leading educational institutions around the world.

Announcing the new appointment, the Chairman of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr. Babatunde Folawiyo, was quoted in a statement at the weekend to have said: “During his time with us, Banjo has distinguished himself in service to the organization and contributed immensely to the overall growth of the Bank. I am confident his appointment will further strengthen and position the Bank for improved performance.”

Coronation Merchant Bank was established to fill the gap in a long-underserved market segment, seeking to address the need for long term capital across key sectors of the economy.