Canon Reiterates Commitment to Investing in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions like professional cameras and printers, has reiterated its commitment to more investments in the Nigerian and African markets, especially in the area of local content production.

The company restated its commitment at a press conference in Lagos, to launch the commencement of the Canon Discovery Week 2019, designed as a one-week long programne that will enable Nigerians meet, learn and engage with Canon experts on all its products.

During the road-show that will be carried out within the Canon Discovery Week, Canon experts will meet with Nigerians to educate them on the use and handling of the latest Canon Cameras and Printers, while helping them to clean and fix their Canon cameras.

Speaking at the press conference, the Sales and Marketing Director, B2C Business, Canon Central and North Africa, Mr. Amine Djouahra, said having launched Canon products in Nigeria in 2016, the company had since then, come up with innovative cameras and printers with two years warranty that meet the needs, passion and life style of Nigerians and Africans.

“The latest of our camera product that is manufactured for Africans with local content from Nigeria and other African countries, called the perfect travel kit, is a testament to our commitment to invest in local content in Nigeria and Africa. Canon Discovery Week is dedicated to professional photographers, amateur or occasional, with the intention to get to know Canon users better by giving them the opportunity to interact with our team, which is more than happy to share best practices and give advice on Canon products. Customers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various experiences that will give them the opportunity to develop their creative skills, with the support of the Canon team,” he said.

The events and interactions during the Canon Discovery Week include a nature photo walk led by local Nigerian Canon photographer, Hakeem Salam, Canon Academy educational workshops hosted by Canon trainers and opportunities for various meetings and interactions with Canon experts.

“These workshops will be an opportunity for participants to interact with professional Canon users as they learn from them. The first workshop, dedicated to fashion photography, will take place on October 11th. The second series will be a Pro-video Workshop on October 17th, and the last one will be an EOS R Workshop, which will take place on October 18th,” Djouahra said.