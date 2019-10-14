Adeduntan Harps on Sustainability Financing

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, recently participated at the interactive panel session of the 2019 Ethical Finance Conference held in Edinburgh. The event had in attendance over 500 leading finance practitioners from all over the world. According to a statement, Adeduntan, with other thought leaders, policy influencers and leading finance practitioners across the world deliberated on various topical issues that would help define and shape the transition of the global financial climate to a sustainable financial system where finance delivers positive change.

The bank chief executive along with Sarah Breeden, Bank of England; Dame Susan Rice, Banking Standards Board; Gary Gillespie, Chief Economist, Scottish Government spoke on the topic “Financing Sustainability: Designing for A Future on Earth,” in the first panel session.

Speaking on his participation at the event, Adeduntan was quoted to have said: “FirstBank is committed to exploring innovative opportunities that drive financial inclusion in Nigeria whilst harnessing widespread mobile-phone coverage to create low-price banking offerings across ground-breaking distribution channels, especially for the unbanked.

“Our participation in the 2019 Ethical Finance Conference is a platform we are honoured to be in as shared knowledge with other global thought leaders and policy influencers is pivotal to promote inclusive growth in the global financial ecosystem, whilst contributing to economic growth, development and importantly, reducing poverty.”