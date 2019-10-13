PCN Seals 571 Pharmaceutical, Patent Medicine Shops in Bauchi

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

In line with its mandate aimed at sanitizing the drug distribution system for better pharmaceutical services delivery to consumers, the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria(PCN) has sealed no fewer than 571 pharmaceutical and Patent medicine shops in Bauchi State.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, Mrs Anthonia O. Aruya, who stated this during a press conference as part of the council’s activities across the country, said that the council in Bauchi State did this in continuation of its activities aimed at sanitizing the drug distribution system for better pharmaceutical services delivery to the people of the state and the nation at large.

She said the exercise was also geared towards streamlining the drug distribution value chain to promote the provision of safe, effective and quality medicines distributed along with registered and currently licensed premises

She said that the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria had been carrying out enforcement activities across the states in fulfillment of it’s mandate as stated in PCN ACT Cap P17, LFN 2005 and in line with the National Drug Distribution Guideline of the Federal Government, adding that registered premises are inspected in line with principles of good pharmacy practice and are made to meet up with minimum acceptable standards before they are licensed to practice.

Aruya said that in the course of the exercise, a good number of stakeholders were found to have started operating without following laid down guidelines for those intending to engage in handling of pharmaceutical or sale of medicine to the public.

According to her, “At the end of the exercise, a total of 682 premises were visited comprising of 19 pharmacies and 663 patent medicine shops. 571 premises were sealed comprising of 6 pharmacies and 565 patent medicine shops. 13 premises were issued compliance directives for various offences ranging from poor handling of a controlled substance, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment, poor documentation amongst others”.

The Director urged the public to ask for the registration status of facilities where they can access their medicines by requesting for the current licenses issued by the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria from any Pharmaceutical outlet to safeguard themselves from patronising quacks.