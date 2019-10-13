FG Denies Attack on Nigerian Embassy in Benin Republic

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The federal government has said that the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic, has not been attacked.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued Sunday said that the video circulating on social media purportedly showing an attack on the Nigerian embassy is an old video.

He therefore called on the general public to disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Nwonye stated: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that the video is an old video of an attack on Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.”

Nwonye stressed that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months.