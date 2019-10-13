Ekong: Eagles Respect But Don’t Fear Brazil

Stand –in captain William Troost-Ekong has insisted that though the Super Eagles respect five –time world champions Brazil, they have no fear as both teams step out in a prestige friendly in Singapore today.

“Brazil is a top team, probably the best team in the world. But Senegal gave them a good fight on Thursday. We can pick some inspiration from that performance when we play the Brazilians.

“It will be tough because they will want to win at least one game against an African team on this tour, but we will also want to take something off them.” Today’s encounter starts at 8pm Singapore time (1pm Nigeria time).