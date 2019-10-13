APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomhole’s Benin Residence

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the Benin residence of the Party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by political thugs.

The party in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Oshiomhole had called for calm after the apparent attempt on his life on Saturday.

To this end, the ruling party called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu, and other relevant security outfits to investigate the ugly incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

According to the party, It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests, adding that human life is greater than anyone’s political ambition.

The ruling party noted that in Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.