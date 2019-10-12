Ikpeazu, Orji Seek Accurate Data to Facilitate Rural Devt

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The management of the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development (ASOPADEC) has been urged to priortise data acquisition in order to effectively drive development in the oil communities.

Senator Theodore Orji made the call at the inauguration of the headquarters office complex of ASOPADEC in Umuahia, saying that the intervention agency was necessary to give the oil bearing communities a sense of belonging.

The Abia Central Senator, who was represented by Chief Batho Onyemobi noted that ASOPADEC was among the legacies he bequeathed to the state when he was governor, adding that the Commission should try to fulfill its mandate.

“I feel very happy about what is happening today,” he said, adding that ASOPADEC has continued to expand and reaching out to more people under its jurisdiction.

“Just as the governor has said, I will advise the management of ASOPADEC to take more data, get more information about areas of deficiency and continue to expand the areas they have touched.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was on hand to inaugurated the 77 office room edifice, said that with adequate reliable data and statistics his administration would be in a better position to monitor the level of development in the state.

According to him, such information would enable government to know the communities that lack potable water, electricity and other basic amenities so that prompt intervention could follow.

He assured that the flood menace at the area where the headquarters of ASOPADEC was located would soon be tackled as two major tunnels would be constructed to ease flow of water from the Winners/Ehimiri area axis of the capital city.

Governor Ikpeazu said he was impressed with the efforts of ASOPADEC in keying into his vision of providing dividends of democracy and conducive environment for workers in Abia State.

The chairman of ASOPADEC, Chief Samuel Nwogu, had earlier in his address reeled out the achievements of Commission, saying that it has embarked on over 150 projects around the state.

He said that the projects included provision of road infrastructure, civic centres and rural electrification, construction of drainages, training of youths in several skill acquisitions and scholarship awards, among others.

Apart from the inauguration of the ASOPADEC headquarters the vehicles procured by the Commission for its Commissioners and board members were handed over to the beneficiaries by the governor, who also Inaugurated skill acquisition scheme of the Commission.