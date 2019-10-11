UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers Live on GOtv

Following resumption of qualifying action for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, with Match-day 7 and 8 fixtures from yesterday, 10th October till Tuesday, 15th October 2019, GOtv subscribers have been told to enjoy all the football fiesta.

Qualifiers for Euro 2020 get back underway on Thursday, with several major teams in action.

France, current World Cup holders and two-time European champions, will travel to Iceland for a Group H qualifier on Friday, which will be aired 7:45pm on SuperSport Select 4. France, who have won three qualifying matches in a row since their defeat to Turkey in June, have always found a way past Iceland. But with just four matches remaining, Les Blues are under increasing pressure from Iceland for one of the two automatic group tickets. Turkey currently lead the group, followed by France and Iceland.

Despite losing the reverse fixture back in March, Iceland will seek redemption in front of their fans in Raykjavik as a win bigger than the 0-4 loss suffered in the first leg would enhance their chance of picking one of the group’s two tickets based on the head-to-head rule.

On Saturday, Norway and Spain will go head-to-head in a Group F qualifier. It will be aired live at 7:45pm on SuperSport Select 4. In the seven games played between both countries, Spain have won five, with Norway winning only once. Norway are unbeaten in their last five matches but have only won two of those games, while Spain have won seven matches.

Other fixtures include Wales versus Croatia (showing on Sunday at 7:45 pm on SuperSport Select 4), Ukraine versus Portugal (showing on Monday at 7:45pm on SuperSport Select 4), and Sweden vs Spain (showing on Tuesday at 7:45pm on SuperSport Select 2).