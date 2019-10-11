Etsako Club 81’s Philanthropic Gesture

A social development club, Etsako Club 81 said it is set to distribute instructional materials worth over N20 million to secondary schools in three local government area in Edo State.

The LGAs are Etsako Central, Etsako East and Etsako West, while the materials include sets of laboratory equipment, textbooks, charts and maps among others.

The social club also said 15 students from underprivileged families from the 15 clans in councils will benefit from the 2019 N100, 000 scholarship scheme bursary awards for indigent students.

President of Etsako Club 81, Prince Asamah Yusuf Kadiri who spoke at a press conference ahead of the Etsako 2019 Day in Lagos said the gesture was aimed at supporting government efforts in uplifting the standard of education in the state as well ensure that brilliant students from poor background are not deny the opportunities to attain their destiny in life.

He said the scholarship awards will see beneficiaries receive an annual sum of N100, 000 each from the club for a period of four years while they study in approved universities, polytechnic and the Nigeria Defence Academy.

Speaking on the Etsako Day 2019 schedule for Saturday, October 12, Kadiri told journalists that the theme “Showcasing the Cultural Heritage and Investment Opportunities of Etsako” is aimed at drawing investors interest into the abundant mineral resources scattered across the landscape of Etsako land.

He said “ The primary objectives of the club is to serve humanity, make contribution to nation building through community development as well social and economic development initiatives in various spheres of human endeavour.”

The event, which will be chair by the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr. John Momoh has the Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as special guest of honour.

Others include Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Custom and Excise, Senator Francis Alimikhena who are Guests of Honour.